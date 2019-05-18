Brewers' Chase Anderson: Activated ahead of start
Anderson (finger) was activated as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against the Braves.
Anderson's return pushes Freddy Peralta to the bullpen. Anderson began the year there himself, and there's no guarantee he won't be back in the pen at some point, but he's earned his role in the rotation for now due to his 3.20 ERA in 19.2 innings. Jacob Barnes was optioned in a corresponding move.
