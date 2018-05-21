Brewers' Chase Anderson: Activated from disabled list
Anderson (illness) was activated from the disabled list in order to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Anderson was sidelined just over two weeks by a stomach ailment, but he is ready to rejoin the Brewers' rotation, and will do so right way Monday night. Anderson was tagged for nine earned runs in 10.2 innings over his last two starts, but he should enjoy seeing his old team, given the 1.88 ERA he has posted against the Diamondbacks over four career starts.
