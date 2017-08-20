Anderson (oblique) was officially activated from the DL prior to Sunday's start against the Rockies.

We knew he would start Sunday, so this move is just a formality. It's not an ideal first game back, as Anderson will have to navigate the brutal pitching environment in Coors Field. His two rehab starts came in Colorado Springs, so he is accustomed to the thin air. He only threw 67 pitches in his last rehab start, so he may not be permitted to go very deep into this start. Anderson pitched like a frontline starter prior to getting hurt, posting a 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 90.1 innings. Even so, it is probably best to look for a better option in daily leagues, given all of the other factors involved Sunday.