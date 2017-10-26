Anderson signed a two-year contract extension with Milwaukee that guarantees $11.75 million through 2019, with club options for 2020 and 2021, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

In total, this deal could wind up netting Anderson over $31 million once incentives kick in, and will keep the right-hander in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future following his phenomenal 2017 season. Over this past year, he accumulated a 2.74 ERA and 1.09 WHIP while posting a 12-4 record during 25 starts. It appears as though Anderson will receive a salary of just over $4 million for 2018, and $6 million in 2019, with club options for $8.5 and $9.5 million, respectively, for the following two seasons.