Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows five earned runs
Anderson allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Saturday against the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.
Anderson continued his season-long troubles with walks and home runs, allowing multiple of each in his start Saturday. The trouble began immediately as he walked two batters in the first inning, leading to three runs. The Mets then added two solo home runs in the second and third innings before chasing him in the fourth inning. Anderson has now allowed multiple home runs in four of his 10 starts and has a walk rate of 3.6 BB/9. Both marks are well off of last season's pace, as he allowed just three multi-home run games in 25 starts and surrendered just 2.61 BB/9.
