Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows five earned runs
Anderson (3-3) allowed five earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out three across 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Pirates.
Anderson didn't allow a lot of baserunners, but four of the five hits he allowed went for extra bases -- including two solo home runs. He has struggled with the long ball this season, having surrendered at least one home run in six of his eight starts and multiple home runs in three of his starts. His surface stats remain viable for most league formats, but he has seen key peripheral metrics fall off from last season's pace.
