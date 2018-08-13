Anderson allowed four runs on five hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Anderson's struggles mainly came in the early stages, when he allowed a pair of runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning before Ronald Acuna's two-run home run in the second. He retired seven of the next eight men he faced, but he was already up to 82 pitches by that point and was removed in favor of the bullpen prior to the fifth. Anderson allowed four earned runs without completing five innings for the second straight start, bringing his season ERA up to 3.97. He hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous eight outings before this rough patch and will look to get back on track this weekend against the Cardinals.