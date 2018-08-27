Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows four runs in win over Pirates
Anderson (9-7) allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks across five innings while earning the win against the Pirates. He struck out three.
Anderson was spotted a big lead in the third inning and didn't allow his first run until the fifth. He then gave up a pair of home runs in the sixth which brought the visitors within two and was pulled before recording an out. Anderson avoided issuing a single walk for the second straight start, but he didn't throw the ball particularly well in any other regard and has failed to complete six innings in three of his previous four turns. His ERA has crept back up to 4.04 ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Nationals.
