Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows just one in solid start
Anderson got a quality start but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins. He lasted 6.1 innings, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five.
It was generally smooth sailing for Anderson, who faced the minimum through three innings and allowed just three baserunners through six. He left with one out in the seventh but did not get the win after Jeremy Jeffress allowed his inherited runner to score. The start drops Anderson's ERA down to 3.99 on the season, and he's allowed just a single run in each of his last three starts. He'll look to keep the momentum going Monday against the Marlins.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Snags sixth win with quality start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Struggles with control•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Knocked around in loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throws gem against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes second straight loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Falls to White Sox on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...