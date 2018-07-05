Anderson got a quality start but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Twins. He lasted 6.1 innings, allowing just one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five.

It was generally smooth sailing for Anderson, who faced the minimum through three innings and allowed just three baserunners through six. He left with one out in the seventh but did not get the win after Jeremy Jeffress allowed his inherited runner to score. The start drops Anderson's ERA down to 3.99 on the season, and he's allowed just a single run in each of his last three starts. He'll look to keep the momentum going Monday against the Marlins.