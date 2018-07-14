Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows two solo shots in loss
Anderson fell to 6-7 on the year after giving up a pair of runs on six hits and two walks Saturday against the Pirates. He struck out four batters in 5.1 innings.
Anderson's first inning cost him the game, as he gave up back-to-back solo homers to Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco. He was never in much trouble after that, only once allowing a runner to reach third base, but the Brewers could only manage a single run in the game, saddling Anderson with the loss. The 30-year-old righty's ERA now sits at a solid 3.78, but his underlying numbers give some cause for concern. He's relied on a low .227 BABIP and a high 80.9 percent strand rate, both of which are likely to regress. He'll likely next take the mound Friday against the Dodgers.
