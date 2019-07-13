Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-7 extra-inning loss to the Giants, giving up two runs on three hits and five innings while striking out five.

The right-hander pounded the zone, throwing 60 of 81 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers, but a Josh Hader blown save cost Anderson a shot at his fifth win. No-decisions are par for the course for him, though -- he has just one win and one loss in his last seven starts, and he's completed six innings only once all season. Anderson will take a 4.27 ERA and 72:23 K:BB through 71.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against Atlanta.