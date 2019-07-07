Anderson allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday.

The right-hander was on the hook for a loss until the Brewers tied the game in the seventh. Anderson avoided the defeat, but he's still just 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA in his last seven starts. Overall, he is 4-2 with a 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 62.2 innings across 16 appearances, including 11 starts this season.