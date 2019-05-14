Brewers' Chase Anderson: Back but not yet active
Anderson (finger) is back with the Brewers after making a rehab start Monday but won't be activated until later in the week, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson appears to be ready to go, but there's no reason for the Brewers to activate him just yet while he's not yet ready to pitch. His role once he returns remains unclear, but there's a chance he takes Freddy Peralta's spot in the rotation Saturday in Atlanta.
