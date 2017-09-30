Anderson (12-4) earned the win over the Cardinals on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings.

A home run off the bat of Paul DeJong in the fourth inning accounted for the extent of the damage against Anderson, who lowered his ERA to 2.74 with this gem. Anderson missed close to two months with an oblique injury this season, but his performance when on the mound was stellar, with an uptick in velocity playing no small part in his success. Perhaps he overachieved a bit, but Anderson probably won't be priced up as much as some other breakout arms next spring.