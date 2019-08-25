Brewers' Chase Anderson: Blanks Arizona for sixth win
Anderson (6-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out five.
The right-hander rebounded in fine fashion from the 10-run shellacking he endured at the hands of the Nats in his last start, firing 60 of 87 pitches for strikes to record his first win since July 17. Anderson will take a 4.34 ERA and 104:40 K:BB through 112 innings into his next outing Friday, on the road against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up 10 runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: No decision once again•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Settles for no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Sharp again in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Strikes out six in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...