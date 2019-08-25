Anderson (6-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

The right-hander rebounded in fine fashion from the 10-run shellacking he endured at the hands of the Nats in his last start, firing 60 of 87 pitches for strikes to record his first win since July 17. Anderson will take a 4.34 ERA and 104:40 K:BB through 112 innings into his next outing Friday, on the road against the Cubs.