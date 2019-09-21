Brewers' Chase Anderson: Blanks Bucs for seventh win
Anderson (7-4) picked up the win in Friday's 10-1 rout of the Pirates, giving up three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out four.
After lasting only four innings in each of his last four outings, Anderson delivered his third quality start of the year at a crucial time for the Brewers, who now sit two games ahead of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL. The right-hander will take the bump one more time in the regular season, carrying a 4.30 ERA and 122:48 K:BB through 134 innings into a road start against the Reds on Thursday.
