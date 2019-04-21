Brewers' Chase Anderson: Confirmed for second start
Anderson will make at least one more start Friday against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers aren't entirely sure how their rotation will shape out in the future, but Anderson earned a second shot after striking out five in five scoreless innings Saturday against the Dodgers. Freddy Peralta (shoulder) is tracking towards a short stay on the injured list but with Corbin Burnes optioned Friday, there could still be a spot for Anderson beyond Friday's start.
