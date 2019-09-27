Brewers' Chase Anderson: Continues hot streak
Anderson (8-4) allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts across five innings while earning a victory against the Reds on Thursday.
Like most of the Brewers, Anderson is red hot, having allowed just two runs in his last 15 innings (1.20 ERA). In September, he's 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA. Unless he makes an appearance in relief over the weekend, Anderson finishes the regular season 8-4 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 139 innings this season.
