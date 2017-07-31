Brewers' Chase Anderson: Could face hitters next weekend
Anderson (oblique) is scheduled to throw his third bullpen session at some point early this week before likely facing hitters by next weekend, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson's first two bullpen sessions have gone without a hitch, so he'll presumably up his pitch count during his third session before advancing to the next phase of the rehab process. Once he faces hitters in live batting practice one or two times, Anderson would then likely begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week. Rotation depth has been a weakness for the Brewers this season, so Anderson's potential return in mid-to-late August would surely provide a boost on that front.
