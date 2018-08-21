Anderson allowed two runs on two hits and no walks across six innings to earn the win Monday against the Reds. He struck out six.

Anderson allowed a pair of solo home runs in the second inning, but he amazingly retired all 15 batters he faced in his other five frames on the evening. He required just 76 pitches in the outing, throwing 50 for strikes as he tied his highest strikeout total in nearly two months. Anderson received some extra rest after struggling over his previous two starts and appears to have responded quite well to the move. He'll take a 3.92 ERA into this weekend's matchup with the Pirates.