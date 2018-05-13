General manager David Stearns said Anderson (illness) could be placed on the 10-day disabled list if he's unable to pitch Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "If Chase is not going to be able to pitch tomorrow, then his illness is probably going to last some time," Stearns said.

Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to an illness. While he's hoping he'll be able to pitch Sunday, it sounds like a trip to the DL is likely if the illness ultimately prevents him from taking the mound. If Anderson is unable to pitch, Alec Asher or Freddy Peralta could step in to start Sunday.