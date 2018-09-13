Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Cubs, allowing two hits and three walks over four scoreless innings while striking out four.

The Brewers were up 2-0 after four innings, but with the NL Central lead almost within the team's grasp manager Craig Counsell took no chances, pinch hitting for Anderson to lead off the fifth inning and denying the right-hander his 10th win of the year. He'll take a 3.85 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Reds.