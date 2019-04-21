Anderson (2-0) threw five shutout innings permitting just one hit and two walks while striking out five to pick up the win over the Dodgers on Saturday in a 5-0 decision.

Anderson was making his first start of the season after five relief appearances and surprisingly lasted for 82 pitches. The only threat against the 31-year-old came in the first inning when he allowed a leadoff single to Joc Pederson and walked A.J. Pollock with two out. However, he retired Cody Bellinger on a fly to center field and sailed along until he was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth. Anderson has a 3.00 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP this season, and it's not currently clear when he will be called on to make another start.