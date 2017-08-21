Anderson (7-2) allowed one earned run on two hits across five innings of an 8-4 win over the Rockies on Sunday. He walked three and struck out four.

Anderson was making his first start since June 28 after being sidelined with an oblique injury, and did well to hold the potent Rockies lineup in check. He now owns a solid 2.83 ERA and will look for another strong outing in his next start Friday against the Dodgers.