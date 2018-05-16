Brewers' Chase Anderson: Expected back Monday
Anderson (illness) is expected to be ready to go Monday, the first day that he's eligible to come off the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson was scratched from his start Saturday against the Rockies due to food poisoning. He has been feeling better over the last few days, so the team expects him to have little trouble being ready to go Monday against the Diamondbacks.
