Brewers' Chase Anderson: Falls to White Sox on Friday
Anderson (4-4) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 8-3 to the White Sox, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out one.
It was another shorter stint for the right-hander, who's failed to complete at least six innings in five of his last seven starts. Anderson continues to pitch to contact, managing only three swinging strikes among 82 pitches Friday, and he'll carry a 4.45 ERA and unimpressive 39:23 K:BB through 60.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Cleveland.
