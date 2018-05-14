Anderson (illness) believes he was suffering from food poisoning and is nearing a full recovery, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports Monday.

Anderson was placed on the disabled list and won't be eligible to return until May 21. Considering the Brewers will be working with a four-man rotation until his return, expect Anderson to return as soon as he is eligible. Barring a setback, Anderson will have a two-start week on his hand when he returns, with a start May 21 against the Diamondbacks followed by a May 26 outing against the Mets, both coming at Miller Park.