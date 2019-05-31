Anderson (3-0) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Anderson scattered baserunners throughout the game but was only scored upon via a second-inning rally and a solo home run in the fourth. He worked up to 94 pitches, his most since returning from injury, but some inefficiency afforded him only five innings. This was also Anderson's first win since returning to the rotation, and he'll look to improve upon his 3-0 record in his next outing against the Marlins.