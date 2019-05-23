Manager Craig Counsell said Anderson would start Friday's series opener against the Phillies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Due to an off days Monday and Thursday, the Brewers had the option of shortening their rotation this week, but Anderson will instead receive another turn as Counsell sticks with a five-man setup. While facing a limited pitch count in his return from the 10-day injured list last weekend in Atlanta, Anderson limited the Braves to one unearned run over four frames, but issued four free passes. Even with a better showing versus the Phillies, Anderson won't be assured a rotation spot heading into next week with Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) potentially returning from the IL.