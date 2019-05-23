Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gets another start
Manager Craig Counsell said Anderson would start Friday's series opener against the Phillies, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Due to an off days Monday and Thursday, the Brewers had the option of shortening their rotation this week, but Anderson will instead receive another turn as Counsell sticks with a five-man setup. While facing a limited pitch count in his return from the 10-day injured list last weekend in Atlanta, Anderson limited the Braves to one unearned run over four frames, but issued four free passes. Even with a better showing versus the Phillies, Anderson won't be assured a rotation spot heading into next week with Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) potentially returning from the IL.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up zero earned runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Set to rejoin rotation Saturday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Back but not yet active•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Rehab start coming Monday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throwing bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal