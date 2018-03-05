Brewers' Chase Anderson: Getting sharper as spring progresses
Anderson allowed one earned runs in five innings over his last two spring appearances.
Anderson allowed two runners to cross home plate in his one-inning spring debut, but he was far sharper over his last two appearances, and was so efficient in his last outing that he needed to throw additional pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Anderson, the owner of a 2.83 ERA since the All-Star break back in 2016, is the favorite to get the Opening Day start for the Brewers.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Agrees to contract extension with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Beats Cardinals for 12th win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Handed loss despite decent effort Sunday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Six scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Collects 10th win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...