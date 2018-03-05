Anderson allowed one earned runs in five innings over his last two spring appearances.

Anderson allowed two runners to cross home plate in his one-inning spring debut, but he was far sharper over his last two appearances, and was so efficient in his last outing that he needed to throw additional pitches in the bullpen after leaving the game, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Anderson, the owner of a 2.83 ERA since the All-Star break back in 2016, is the favorite to get the Opening Day start for the Brewers.