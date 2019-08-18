Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up 10 runs
Anderson (5-3) gave up 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one through 2.1 innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.
It couldn't have gone much worse for Anderson, as he was crushed for six runs in his first two innings before a disastrous third inning in which he managed to record only one out. The 31-year-old has a 4.54 ERA with 99 strikeouts through 20 starts this season. Anderson will make his next start Saturday against the Diamondbacks at Miller Park.
