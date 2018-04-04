Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up four earned to Cardinals
Anderson gave up four earned runs on eight hits over just four innings, striking out five and walking none in Milwaukee's 5-4 comeback victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday.
It was a dud follow-up to his strong debut start to the campaign that saw him shut out the Padres, but Anderson's 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP still look fairly solid through his first two starts of the season despite the shaky effort. He's coming off a breakout 2017 where he logged a 2.74 ERA in 141.1 innings and will look to get back to that form in a tough matchup against the Cubs in his next start on Sunday.
