Anderson allowed one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts and four walks across four innings during a no-decision against the Braves on Saturday.

Activated off the IL prior to this start, Anderson lasted just 76 pitches and couldn't find the zone at various times. He only started half of the 18 batters he faced with a first-pitch strike, and he walked a batter in every frame but his last. While he didn't give up an earned run, Anderson's failure to work more efficiently cost himself a better chance at the win (although the Brewers bullpen blew the lead anyway). In nine appearances, including three starts, Anderson is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. He is scheduled to pitch again against the Phillies next Saturday.