Anderson allowed four runs on five hits in 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Brewers, striking out four and walking four in a no-decision.

Anderson struggled with his control Tuesday, throwing just 54 of 96 pitches for strikes. The outing comes on the heels of back-to-back quality starts, and Anderson is still holding opponents to a .221 batting average on the year. The right-hander sports a 100:48 K:BB in 125.1 innings and will next take on the Braves in a start in Atlanta.