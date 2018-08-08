Brewers' Chase Anderson: Goes 4.2 innings in no-decision
Anderson allowed four runs on five hits in 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Brewers, striking out four and walking four in a no-decision.
Anderson struggled with his control Tuesday, throwing just 54 of 96 pitches for strikes. The outing comes on the heels of back-to-back quality starts, and Anderson is still holding opponents to a .221 batting average on the year. The right-hander sports a 100:48 K:BB in 125.1 innings and will next take on the Braves in a start in Atlanta.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up seventh win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Inefficient in no-decision against Dodgers•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows two solo shots in loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tosses short outing•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows just one in solid start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...