Brewers' Chase Anderson: Handed loss despite decent effort Sunday
Anderson (11-4) was stuck with the loss Sunday despite holding the Cubs to three runs on seven hits and a walk across 6.1 innings of work. He struck out eight.
Although the hit count was high, Anderson did what he could to keep the Brewers in it all afternoon. He wound up getting the short end of the stick after hanging a few too many curveballs in the fourth inning and serving up a two-run home run to Ben Zobrist in the seventh. Despite this, Anderson's ERA for the season still sits at a stellar 2.81 mark, and his K:BB during the month of September is a solid 27:6. With the Brewers gunning for the final playoff spot in the National League, look for him to get back in the win column when he takes on the Cardinals during the final series of the regular season.
