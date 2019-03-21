Manager Craig Counsell said Anderson will open the season in the bullpen, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After taking a step back in 2018 (3.93 ERA, 5.22 FIP), Anderson stumbled to a 7.07 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 14 innings this spring, prompting the Brewers to turn to their younger arms -- Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta and Zach Davies -- to round out the rotation behind Jhoulys Chacin. "It's time for those young guys to start," Counsell said. The manager acknowledged that Anderson will get a chance to start at some point in 2019, though he'll work in relief moving forward.