Brewers' Chase Anderson: Hit hard by Marlins
Anderson (3-1) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Marlins.
Anderson was defeated by the long ball Tuesday, surrendering three homers in his short start. He's now failed to surpass five innings in any of his six starts this season, though this was his first outing in which he's surrendered multiple home runs. The depleted Brewers' rotation should make his starting job safe for the time being, though he'll look to work deeper in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Pittsburgh.
