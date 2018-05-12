Anderson missed Saturday's start due to illness but hopes to be able to pitch Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.

Anderson said he didn't sleep much prior to Saturday's game while battling either a stomach bug or food poisoning. He could pitch Sunday, though the odds are slightly lower than they could have been because it will be an afternoon game. Alec Asher could make a spot start if Anderson is unable to return.