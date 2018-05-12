Brewers' Chase Anderson: Hopes to pitch Sunday
Anderson missed Saturday's start due to illness but hopes to be able to pitch Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.
Anderson said he didn't sleep much prior to Saturday's game while battling either a stomach bug or food poisoning. He could pitch Sunday, though the odds are slightly lower than they could have been because it will be an afternoon game. Alec Asher could make a spot start if Anderson is unable to return.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Scratched with illness•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows five earned runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Wins despite yielding four runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Pitches well again in loss to Cubs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Thursday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Moves to 2-1 with win over Marlins•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...