Brewers' Chase Anderson: Inefficient in no-decision against Dodgers
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out six.
The Dodgers' hitters made Anderson work, and the right-hander needed 104 pitches (68 strikes) to record only 12 outs before exiting with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth inning, and the Brewers down 2-1. Corbin Burnes was able to put out the fire to keep Anderson's line on the night from looking even worse, and Milwaukee's bats eventually got him off the hook for the loss. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA into his next outing Thursday in San Francisco.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows two solo shots in loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tosses short outing•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows just one in solid start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Snags sixth win with quality start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Struggles with control•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Knocked around in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...