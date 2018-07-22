Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings while striking out six.

The Dodgers' hitters made Anderson work, and the right-hander needed 104 pitches (68 strikes) to record only 12 outs before exiting with the bases loaded and nobody out in the fifth inning, and the Brewers down 2-1. Corbin Burnes was able to put out the fire to keep Anderson's line on the night from looking even worse, and Milwaukee's bats eventually got him off the hook for the loss. He'll carry a 3.81 ERA into his next outing Thursday in San Francisco.