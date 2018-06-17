Brewers' Chase Anderson: Knocked around in loss
Anderson (5-6) allowed six earned run in 5.1 innings Sunday, yielding five hits and two walks. He also gave up two home runs and struck out five in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Phillies.
Both Rhys Hoskins and Maikel Franco tagged Anderson with a two-run homer in the first and fourth innings, respectively. Anderson's season ERA has swelled up to 4.54 in 77.1 innings with an unsightly 54:30 K:BB. The 30-year-old righty will look to get back in the win column Friday against St. Louis.
