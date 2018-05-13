Anderson (illness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.

Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to an illness, and while he was originally hoping to take his turn Sunday, it turns out the ailment is serious enough to warrant a stay on the disabled list. It's unclear how long the illness will keep Anderson sidelined, but he'll be eligible to return from the disabled list next Saturday should he be ready. In the meantime, the Brewers are expected to summon prospect Freddy Peralta to start Sunday's series finale against the Rockies in Anderson's place.