Anderson allowed four runs on five hits and four walks across four innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. He struck out three.

Anderson was plagued by inefficiency in this outing and ran up his pitch count in the second inning when he allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. He came back out for the fifth but allowed the first three batters to reach base and was fortunate to be charged with only one additional run as the bullpen put out the fire. Anderson turned in a quality start in his previous outing, but overall he's failed to go deeper than five innings in four of his last five. He'll look to get back on track in his next start at home against the Reds.