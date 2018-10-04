Brewers' Chase Anderson: Left off NLDS roster
Anderson is not on the Brewers' roster for the NLDS versus the Rockies.
Instead of adding a couple more starters, manager Craig Counsell opted to only carry three regulars from the rotation and move forward with multi-inning relievers such as Brandon Woodruff and Junior Guerra. Anderson hadn't pitched since Sept. 18 against the Reds and it became evident that Counsell just had more trust in other options during the homestretch.
