Manager Craig Counsell said that Anderson's (oblique) rehab is moving along and the earliest he could begin throwing off a mound is during the next homestand, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This appears to push the right-hander's return a bit further into August. No word on an estimated return date has come forth at this point, but things should become clear once he returns to the mound. Brent Suter should continue to log starts in Anderson's stead until he returns to the fray.