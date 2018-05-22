Anderson (4-3) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three as he picked up the win Monday in a 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Anderson looked a bit rusty in the first inning after loading the bases on a single, a walk and a hit batsman, but he managed to work his way out of trouble, allowing Arizona to plate just one run. Upon returning from a short stint on the disabled list, the 30-year-old will attempt to remain healthy moving forward. Anderson has accrued a 3.86 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 51.1 innings.