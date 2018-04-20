Anderson (2-1) got the win in Milwaukee's 12-3 blowout of the Marlins on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out three and walking two.

Anderson was aided by a strong showing from his offense against Miami but he was still effective in earning his second win in five starts to begin the season. Anderson hasn't been posting elite strikeout totals so far this year but he's posted very solid ratios with a 3.25 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 27.2 innings and opponents are hitting just .206 off him over that timeframe. So far, he looks poised to build on last season's breakout campaign that saw him post a 2.74 ERA in 141.1 innings.