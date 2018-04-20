Brewers' Chase Anderson: Moves to 2-1 with win over Marlins
Anderson (2-1) got the win in Milwaukee's 12-3 blowout of the Marlins on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 5.1 innings, striking out three and walking two.
Anderson was aided by a strong showing from his offense against Miami but he was still effective in earning his second win in five starts to begin the season. Anderson hasn't been posting elite strikeout totals so far this year but he's posted very solid ratios with a 3.25 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 27.2 innings and opponents are hitting just .206 off him over that timeframe. So far, he looks poised to build on last season's breakout campaign that saw him post a 2.74 ERA in 141.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Shuts down Mets on Saturday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up tough loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up four earned to Cardinals•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Posts strong stat-line on Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Getting sharper as spring progresses•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...