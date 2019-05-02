Brewers' Chase Anderson: Moves to injured list
Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Rockies with a right middle finger blister, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Apparently Anderson had a blister and callous burst open during his pre-game warmup, prompting the Brewers to scramble and make the roster move just minutes before first pitch. Corbin Burnes was called up from Triple-A San Antonio in a corresponding move, though Freddy Peralta (shoulder) -- who will be activated off the IL to start Thursday -- should round out Milwaukee's starting rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Narrowly misses third win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Confirmed for second start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Earns second win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Officially starting Saturday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: To act as primary pitcher Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...