Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Rockies with a right middle finger blister, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Apparently Anderson had a blister and callous burst open during his pre-game warmup, prompting the Brewers to scramble and make the roster move just minutes before first pitch. Corbin Burnes was called up from Triple-A San Antonio in a corresponding move, though Freddy Peralta (shoulder) -- who will be activated off the IL to start Thursday -- should round out Milwaukee's starting rotation.