Anderson allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Friday's no-decision against the Mets.

Anderson pitched well up until the fourth and fifth innings, when he ran into some problems with his command. Spectacular defense by Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun did save Anderson from surrendering more than two runs, however. The 31-year-old right-hander has pieced together serviceable back-to-back performances since rejoining the rotation (two runs allowed over 9.2 innings with nine strikeouts), but he still hasn't worked past the fifth inning in a start this year.