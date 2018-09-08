Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five.

It was another solid, if short, outing for the right-hander. Anderson's completed six innings only once in his last six starts, and while his 5.16 ERA over that stretch isn't pretty, it's been fueled by a 2.4 HR/9 -- his 1.21 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 29.2 innings are respectable. He'll try to give the Brewers more length Wednesday in a crucial road matchup against the Cubs.