Brewers' Chase Anderson: No decision once again
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Twins, giving up three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four.
The right-hander continues to struggle with his efficiency, and working deep into games. Anderson has completed six innings only once in his last 12 starts, and while his 3.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB through 62 innings over that stretch are solid, he has only a 2-1 record to show for it. Anderson will try to get back in the win column for the first time since July 17 in his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Nationals.
